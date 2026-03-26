Apple revamps app developer platform with 100+ new metrics

Apple has announced a major revamp of its App Store Connect service, the platform where developers publish, manage and track their apps' performance across Apple's platforms. The update comes with over 100 new metrics covering areas like monetization and subscription data. The aim is to help developers gain a better understanding of their apps' in-app purchase performance and the effectiveness of their offers.

Unique advantage New metrics are based on Apple's data, not estimates The new App Store Connect metrics offer a unique advantage over existing third-party services such as data.ai and Sensor Tower. These are the only ones based on Apple's own data, not estimates. The update also includes new subscription reports that can be exported via an API, giving developers the ability to analyze their apps' performance offline or import Apple's data into their systems.

Advanced tools Developers can now analyze user behavior in-depth The update also brings advanced tools for analyzing user behavior such as download date, source, offer start date, etc. This will enable developers to see how a particular cohort of users interacted with the app over time. Plus, new peer group benchmarks have been introduced to let developers compare their performance in terms of download-to-paid conversions and proceeds per download against competitors.

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Privacy measures Apple has assured that it uses aggregated cohort data Apple has assured that it uses aggregated cohort data to protect users' privacy. The company also employs other differential privacy techniques to safeguard individual developer performance. As developers view their selected metrics in App Store Connect, they can use new filters for deeper insights into their data. Apple says developers can apply up to seven filters simultaneously for a more granular analysis of their app's performance.

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