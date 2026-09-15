Apple's new updates bring Siri AI to its devices
What's the story
Apple has released the latest software updates for its devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. The new versions are iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 for mobile devices; watchOS 27 for smartwatches; tvOS for streaming devices; and macOS Golden Gate for computers. The update brings a host of new features, including the advanced Siri AI and Apple Intelligence capabilities.
Update details
Here's the list of devices that support iOS 27
The new iOS 27 update is compatible with all iPhones currently running on iOS 26, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the entire iPhone 11 series and later.
The same goes for the new version of Apple's tablet OS, which is compatible with all second-generation or later models of the iPad Pro, fourth-generation or later models of the iPad Air, sixth-generation or later models of the iPad mini, and the A16 iPad as well.
New capabilities
How to enable new Siri AI on your device
The iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 updates bring the new Siri AI, a more powerful version of Apple's voice assistant.
Users can enable these new capabilities by going to the Settings app on their devices.
However, do note that the advanced Apple Intelligence features are only available on select models like iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, all models of iPhone 16/17/18 series, M-series chip-powered iPads, and the A17 Pro iPad mini.
Smartwatch upgrade
watchOS 27 brings improvements to cycle tracking, watch faces
The new version of the OS that powers Apple Watch, watchOS 27, is compatible with Apple Watch Series 9 or later models, Ultra 2 or newer models, and SE (3rd generation) or later models.
The update brings improvements to Cycle Tracking, watch faces, Smart Stack, among other system-wide changes.
Meanwhile, HomePod software 27 adds AirPlay enhancements and AutoMix support for Apple Music listeners.
System enhancements
tvOS comes with redesigned Podcasts app, customizable subtitles
The updated tvOS comes with a redesigned Podcasts app, bigger text options, customizable subtitles, and a more responsive Control Center. It also speeds up AirPlaying to an Apple TV from another Apple device.
Meanwhile, macOS Golden Gate 27 is the latest version of Apple's desktop operating system for Macs. The update introduces Siri AI as well as Visual Intelligence to Mac for the first time.