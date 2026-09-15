Apple's new updates bring Siri AI to its devices

The new iOS 27 update is compatible with all iPhones currently running on iOS 26, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the entire iPhone 11 series and later.

The same goes for the new version of Apple's tablet OS, which is compatible with all second-generation or later models of the iPad Pro, fourth-generation or later models of the iPad Air, sixth-generation or later models of the iPad mini, and the A16 iPad as well.