Apple reportedly working on AI-powered home security system
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a home security system and service, which could be released in 2027. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is designing a privacy-focused home security camera that would use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor its surroundings without actually recording video footage. The new camera will reportedly work with an upcoming home security and monitoring service from Apple.
Current offerings
Upgraded HomeKit camera features
Apple already offers HomeKit Secure Video, a feature for third-party cameras that provides end-to-end encryption.
The feature uses iCloud to securely stream and store video from compatible HomeKit cameras.
Now, the company is planning to upgrade its HomeKit camera features in iOS 27 with new capabilities like written summaries for motion alerts and highlights grouping footage from different cameras together.
Future products
Home hub for controlling smart home devices
Along with the new camera, Apple is also planning to launch a home hub for controlling smart home devices by the end of this year.
The company is yet to provide more details about these products. However, early rumors have suggested that the wireless camera will come with Siri integration and connect to the developing home hub.
Potential integration
Integration with existing services expected
The new features from Apple require a 2TB or higher iCloud+ plan, while HomeKit Secure Video needs a 50GB plan or better.
This points to the possibility of a future home security monitoring service being tied to Apple's existing HomeKit Secure Video features and iCloud+.
However, more details about this potential integration are still awaited.