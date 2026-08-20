Apple's camera-equipped AirPods delayed to 2027
What's the story
Apple's highly-anticipated camera-equipped AirPods will not be launched until 2027, despite earlier speculation of an earlier release. The delay is due to ongoing supply chain and software issues, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The development comes after a recent software leak gave the public a glimpse of how the experimental product could work.
Product features
AI-focused AirPods to analyze surroundings
The AI-focused AirPods are said to use their cameras to analyze surroundings instead of taking photos or videos.
This would be a major step in Apple's push into AI-powered wearable devices, expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities beyond iPhones and other traditional screens.
The AirPods were shown off in a leaked video, featuring a man holding up a book so Siri could read the title and save it for later.
Design variations
At least 2 designs explored for the device
Apple is said to have explored at least two designs for the camera-equipped AirPods.
One version, internally known as B790, was based on last year's AirPods Pro 3 design with added cameras and AI capabilities.
A separate project, codenamed B798, was conceived as a more advanced next-generation AirPods Pro product with similar camera technology.
Privacy issues
'Pervertpods' controversy and privacy concerns
The idea of putting cameras in a pair of earbuds has raised privacy concerns online.
Some social media users have expressed fears that such a device could be used for surreptitious recording, coining the term "pervertpods."
However, sources familiar with the product say these sensors are expected to be low-resolution and not meant for traditional photography or videography.
Strategic move
Apple also working on smart glasses, neck-mounted camera device
The AirPods project is part of a larger Apple strategy to create AI-focused wearable devices.
The company is also said to be working on its first smart glasses and a camera-equipped device designed for wearing around the neck or attaching to clothing.
If these innovative products are launched in 2027, they could join Apple's lineup during a major product expansion phase.