iPhone Fold still on track for September launch
What's the story
The highly anticipated iPhone Fold is still on track for a September 2026 release, despite rumors of production problems. The latest speculation comes from serial Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who said that early-stage products are facing "ramp-up difficulties" in the manufacturing process. However, they also noted that the foldable model is believed to have good heat dissipation and cooling performance, due to Apple's significant investment in thermal management.
Production concerns
Apple having trouble mass-producing the model
While Fixed Focus Digital has a mixed record for accuracy, their claim of an unchanged release schedule comes amid widespread speculation about the iPhone Fold's production. On May 26, the leaker had claimed that Apple wasn't facing manufacturing difficulties but was having trouble mass-producing the model due to a circuit board component manufacturing technique issue. Last month, another rumor suggested a problem with the hinge after repeated openings and closings.
Speculation
Rumor mill continues to buzz with excitement
Speculation continues to build around Apple's first foldable device, with insiders debating whether it will debut as the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra. As the anticipated September launch draws closer, more definitive leaks are expected to emerge. This year marks a major shift in Apple's strategy: the tech giant is projected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the new foldable together, delaying the standard iPhone 18 until the first quarter of 2027.