iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals larger camera bump, bigger battery

The design of Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Ultra or Fold has been leaked. The revelation comes from dummy unit images shared by Vadim Yuryev from the YouTube channel Max Tech . Yuryev shared images of dummy units on X, suggesting the Pro models could have a design similar to last year's models, with one major difference.

Design details Thicker camera bumps on the upcoming models The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro series will come with much thicker cameras than their predecessors. Yuryev observed that the 'black glass on the cameras protrudes a bit more too.' Dummy units, which are usually created by case makers from leaked CAD (Computer-Aided Design) information from Apple's partner factories, are used for designing and mass-producing cases for new devices.

Size increase Devices expected to be heavier and thicker The leak also indicates that the total thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including the camera plateau, was 11.23mm and it could go up to 11.54mm on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max with a camera bump was measured at 12.92mm but could be thicker at 13.77mm for its successor model. The new models are also expected to be heavier than last year's versions due to a larger battery capacity: 5,100-5,200mAh for 18 Pro Max.

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