Apple's iPhone 18 Pro to arrive in 'Dark Cherry' color

Apple 's much-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to sport new color finishes, including a 'Dark Cherry' shade. The tech giant is also expected to ditch the dual-tone design from last year in favor of a unified back glass and aluminium frame look. These details were revealed by Macworld, citing sources familiar with Apple's supply chain.

Color variants Other color options for iPhone 18 Pro models Along with Dark Cherry, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also said to come in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C). Apple has not yet started mass production of the iPhone 18 series. This leaves room for potential changes in these color options before the official launch.

Design specs Design and display details The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will sport the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays as last year. The Dynamic Island cutout on these models could be up to 35% smaller than last year's models. The iPhone 18 Pro series will likely be powered by the A20 chip, which is based on TSMC's 2nm process. This new processor is expected to be 15% faster and 30% more efficient than its predecessor. Apple's in-house C2 modem is also expected.

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