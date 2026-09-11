Apple's iPhone Duo could capture 25% of foldable market share
What's the story
A recent report from TrendForce has predicted that Apple's newly launched iPhone Duo will capture a whopping 24.8% of the foldable smartphone market by the end of this year. The prediction comes despite an overall decline in the segment. The report also predicts Apple will ship five million units of the iPhone Duo in 2026, helping counter a segment-wide slowdown amid "sharp increases in component costs."
Market dynamics
Android brands expected to ship around 15.2 million units
TrendForce's report forecasts a total of 20.2 million global foldable smartphone shipments in 2026, a marginal increase of just 0.5% year-on-year (YoY).
Without Apple, Android brands are expected to ship only around 15.2 million units, over a 20% decline from last year.
Samsung is expected to lead the market with an estimated shipment of 7.1 million units and a market share of 35.1%.
Design analysis
Apple's design choices for iPhone Duo
The report also sheds light on Apple's design choices for the iPhone Duo, including its decision to skip a dedicated periscope telephoto camera in order to keep thickness and internal space in check.
Instead, it has opted for a 48MP main camera with 2x optical-quality zoom.
A side-mounted Touch ID sensor replaces Face ID, highlighting the challenges foldable smartphones face in balancing device thickness, camera capabilities, biometric components, and battery space.
Market outlook
AI and multitasking interfaces could change the game
Looking ahead, TrendForce suggests that deeper integration of AI and multitasking interfaces with larger foldable displays could change the game for these devices.
Instead of being just a hardware differentiator, they could become new interfaces for AI applications.
This potential evolution highlights the future possibilities and challenges in the ever-evolving world of foldable smartphones.