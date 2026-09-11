Apple's iPhone Duo could capture 25% of foldable market share

TrendForce's report forecasts a total of 20.2 million global foldable smartphone shipments in 2026, a marginal increase of just 0.5% year-on-year (YoY).

Without Apple, Android brands are expected to ship only around 15.2 million units, over a 20% decline from last year.

Samsung is expected to lead the market with an estimated shipment of 7.1 million units and a market share of 35.1%.