Apple's iPhone Fold leak shows wider design than rivals

Apple 's first-ever foldable iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone Fold," has been spotted in dummy unit photos shared by leaker Sonny Dickson. The images show the device alongside dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. However, early engineering tests for this innovative phone have reportedly faced production issues, possibly delaying its launch by months compared to other new iPhones this year.

Design insights iPhone Fold looks wider than any book-style foldable we've seen The dummy unit of the iPhone Fold, as shared by Dickson on Bluesky, looks wider than any book-style foldable we've seen so far. It features two rear cameras in a pill-shaped island that covers about two-thirds of the phone's unusually wide body. However, there are no details about the internal design or placement of a selfie camera or Face ID sensors.

Production issues Apple's first foldable phone facing engineering development issues A Nikkei report claims that Apple's first foldable iPhone is facing engineering development issues during its test production phase. These problems could delay the device's mass production and shipment schedule by months, in a worst-case scenario. "It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them, and make necessary adjustments," the report said.

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