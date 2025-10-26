Apple iPad Pro to get vapor chamber cooling system

The next-generation iPad Pro is set to get a major upgrade with the addition of a vapor chamber cooling system, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new feature will be included in the iPad Pro model featuring the M6 chip, making future iPad Pros even more efficient without compromising their thin and fanless design. The tech giant first introduced this innovative cooling solution in its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Tech evolution Apple revamped cooling system with M4 iPad Pro The new cooling system comes after Apple revamped the cooling system with the M4 iPad Pro last year. The company introduced a copper heatsink that dissipates heat through the Apple logo on the back of the tablet. However, it seems this wasn't enough for Apple, as they are now looking to add a vapor chamber in their upcoming M6 iPad Pro model.

Gaming advantage Vapor chamber cooling system is highly effective The vapor chamber cooling system has proven to be effective in preventing overheating during regular tasks, especially while gaming. This was first seen in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Even though the base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a fan, some users have reported that the M5 chip may be thermal throttling before it reaches its peak performance.