Apple's MacBook Neo is easier to repair
What's the story
Apple's latest MacBook Neo comes with a major design change, making it more repair-friendly than its predecessors. The company has published official repair documentation for the new model on its support site. According to the documents, replacing components in the MacBook Neo is simpler and requires fewer tools than previous models such as the M5 MacBook Air.
Design features
Modular internal design
The MacBook Neo comes with a more modular internal design, making it easier to repair. For instance, its battery can be removed easily after removing some shielding and flex cables. The biggest change in the new model is that its keyboard is a separate component, unlike previous models where it was integrated into the top part of the laptop case.
Financial impact
Lower repair costs
The separate keyboard component in the MacBook Neo could lower repair costs. For instance, an out-of-warranty battery replacement for this model will cost $149, which is cheaper than the current Airs ($199) and MacBook Pros ($229). Fixing accidental screen or external enclosure damage will also be cheaper for AppleCare+ subscribers with a Neo at $49 instead of the usual $99 for other models.