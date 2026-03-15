MacBook Neo is Apple's most repairable laptop since 2014: iFixit

Apple 's latest entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo, has been rated as the most repairable machine from the tech giant since 2014. The rating comes from an analysis by iFixit, a website that publishes repair guides and sells parts and tools for consumer electronics. The MacBook Neo starts at $499 for students and features several design changes aimed at improving its repairability.

Design improvements Design changes for better repairability The iFixit teardown of the MacBook Neo revealed that Apple has made significant design changes to improve its repairability. The laptop's battery and keyboard are now attached with screws instead of glue or rivets, making them easier to replace. Other components like the camera and fingerprint sensor can also be easily swapped out. These changes mark a departure from Apple's usual practice of using adhesive in its products.

Repairability rating MacBook Neo scores a 6 out of 10 Despite the improvements, the MacBook Neo only scored a 6 out of 10 on iFixit's repairability scale. This is because of some concerns like soldered RAM and storage. However, iFixit still considers this a strong score for a MacBook. The company noted that while the new design makes battery replacement easier, other components such as RAM are still soldered to the motherboard, making upgrades difficult.

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