Apple's cutting-edge 2nm chip could make iPhone 18 Pro pricier

Apple 's upcoming flagship iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, could come with a higher price tag. The potential price hike is due to the rising manufacturing costs of Apple's next-generation chipset. According to Taiwanese publication Money.udn, Apple plans to use TSMC's advanced 2nm process for its upcoming A20 and A20 Pro chipsets.

Cost increase Shift to 2nm technology and its cost implications The shift to the 2nm technology promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency over the existing 3nm chips. However, it also comes with a steep rise in production costs. A report has revealed that a 12-inch silicon wafer produced on the 2nm process now costs around $30,000, up from roughly $20,000 for its 3nm counterparts.

Price surge A20 Pro's per-unit cost could rise significantly The per-unit cost of Apple's A20 or A20 Pro chipset could go up to nearly $280 for the iPhone 18 series. This would mark an increase of some 87% over the A19 Pro and a massive jump from previous generations. The new processor is expected to power not just the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max but also Apple's rumored foldable iPhone slated to debut this fall.