Apple's new iOS 27 feature could make bill splitting easier
What's the story
Apple is working on a new feature for iOS 27 that will make splitting bills easier. The feature works by simply photographing a receipt with your iPhone. Once the photo is taken, users can assign individual items to different contacts and send payment requests through the Apple Wallet app or Messages. Recipients can then quickly approve and pay directly from their iPhone or Apple Watch.
Advanced capabilities
Feature to be integrated with Apple Cash
The upcoming feature isn't just about splitting bills. It also handles more complicated scenarios like dealing with taxes and tips. This makes it a comprehensive solution for users who often find themselves in social situations where they have to split costs among friends or others. The feature is expected to be integrated with Apple Cash, making transactions seamless and efficient.
Market disruption
Impact on 3rd-party apps
The introduction of this feature could have a major impact on existing third-party bill-splitting apps like Splitwise, Splid, and Settle Up. These services may face competition from Apple's new offering. The move could also affect payment services that facilitate money transfers between contacts, such as Venmo and Cash App.