Apple's new tool makes switching from iPhone to Android easier
What's the story
Apple has released its latest iOS 26.3 update, making it easier for users to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone. The new data transfer tool allows users to move their apps, photos, messages, and even their phone number by placing the two devices next to each other. This is a major improvement over the previous method where users had to download Apple and Google's data transfer apps on both devices or manually copy all data.
Wearable compatibility
Other updates in iOS 26.3
The iOS 26.3 update also introduces a new feature for EU-based iPhone users, enabling "notification forwarding" with third-party wearables. This lets users see the full content of notifications on non-Apple devices and customize which apps they want to receive notifications from. The move is aimed at improving interoperability between iPhones and non-Apple wearables, including features like notification functionality, as part of Apple's compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act.
Installation guide
How to install the iOS 26.3 update?
To install the new iOS 26.3 update, users need to open the Settings app on their device and navigate to "General" then "Software Update." If the latest version is available for their iPhone, they will see an option to download and install it. However, if this option isn't visible, they should check if their device is compatible with iOS 26.