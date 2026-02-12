The tool is available with latest iOS 26.3 update

Apple's new tool makes switching from iPhone to Android easier

By Mudit Dube 02:07 pm Feb 12, 202602:07 pm

What's the story

Apple has released its latest iOS 26.3 update, making it easier for users to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone. The new data transfer tool allows users to move their apps, photos, messages, and even their phone number by placing the two devices next to each other. This is a major improvement over the previous method where users had to download Apple and Google's data transfer apps on both devices or manually copy all data.