Next AirPods Pro 3 variant could feature IR cameras
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a second model of its recently launched AirPods Pro 3, complete with an exciting upgrade: infrared (IR) cameras. The move is part of the tech giant's plan to enhance the product's artificial intelligence capabilities. The new feature could provide users with a better understanding of their surroundings and access to more information.
Feature upgrade
Enhanced user experience with Visual Intelligence
The new AirPods Pro 3 model is expected to be powered by Apple's Visual Intelligence, a feature that would be at the heart of this innovative design. The addition of IR cameras could also pave the way for gesture controls, possibly replacing the current pressure-sensitive buttons on ear stems. This would make it easier for users to navigate through an increasing number of features that rely on these stem buttons.
Pricing strategy
New model to be priced higher than current version
The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 model is likely to be priced higher than the current version. This is similar to Apple's strategy with AirPods 4, which are available in two variants, one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. It remains to be seen how consumers will respond to this new offering from Apple.