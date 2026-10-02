Touchscreen MacBook could launch this month: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to break its twice-a-year launch cycle, with new CEO John Ternus leading the change. The tech giant is expected to introduce the long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with touch-enabled OLED displays. Mark Gurman, a reliable source in the industry, recently revealed on his Power On podcast that Apple could launch its first touchscreen MacBook Pro as early as October.
Testing phase
New laptops being tested with macOS 27.1
Gurman said, "Apple, I believe, will introduce its first touchscreen MacBook Pro this fall, as early as October."
He did note that the launch could be pushed to November but not later than that.
The new laptops are currently being tested with macOS 27.1 beta version. This software is expected to be released to users by the end of October.
Feature upgrades
New laptops to come with M5 Pro, M5 Max chips
Along with the OLED touchscreen, the new MacBook Pro models are expected to come with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
They will also be thinner than their predecessors and feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch.
There are also rumors of Apple integrating an in-built, custom-designed C1X or C2 modem for cellular connectivity into these touchscreen models.
Store preparations
Apple Stores getting ready for new display orientations
Ahead of the new launch, reports have emerged that Apple Stores are preparing for new display orientations from October 8.
The stores have received confidential boxes with "DO NOT OPEN UNTIL October 8" stickers on them.
These are believed to contain new visual merchandise, which enables workers to update labels, graphics, and product layouts in stores around the release of new products.