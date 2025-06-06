Apple Watch to get third-party widget support in watchOS 26
What's the story
Apple is set to unveil a major update for its Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 26, at the upcoming WWDC 2025 event.
The highlight of this update will be third-party widget support in the Control Center, according to 9to5Mac.
This new feature will give users a range of customization options beyond Apple's native toggles and tiles.
User flexibility
Major improvements in widget management
The upcoming watchOS 26 update will let users add, remove, and reorder widgets directly from the Watch app on their iPhones.
This is a major improvement over the current method of on-watch editing.
The update will also allow developers to integrate their own widgets with existing Apple toggles like Wi-Fi, Battery, and Focus Mode.
Feature highlights
AI-powered battery management and more
The upcoming watchOS 26 is expected to bring a redesigned interface, AI-powered features, and expanded customization options.
The design will reportedly be inspired by visionOS, with translucent elements, floating menus, and rounder buttons for a more modern look.
Apple may also introduce AI-powered battery management and smart health coaching into the new OS version.
Enhanced usability
Control Center getting a major upgrade
The watchOS 26 update will finally let users customize the Control Center with widgets from third-party apps, providing quick-access shortcuts.
The Apple Watch could also integrate with AirPods to automatically pause content when the user falls asleep, improving bedtime usability.
This feature is likely to make the device more user-friendly and convenient for everyday use.
Accessibility upgrade
Live captions for improved accessibility
Apple is also bringing the Live Captions feature to the Apple Watch with watchOS 26.
This will let users see real-time transcriptions while listening to audio through AirPods or hearing aids.
The move is part of Apple's effort to improve accessibility and make its devices more inclusive for all users, especially those with hearing impairments.