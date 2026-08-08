Apple highlights legal delays in lawsuit against Jon Prosser
What's the story
Apple has told a federal court that it has not heard from Jon Prosser's legal team in a month, as the discovery process continues in its trade secret lawsuit against the leaker. The allegation was made in a joint status report filed with the Northern District of California court on Wednesday. Apple's attorneys said they have tried multiple times to contact Prosser's counsel regarding pending discovery issues but have been unsuccessful so far.
Personal circumstances
Prosser's legal team's delay attributed to personal reasons
The delay in response from Prosser's legal team was attributed to the birth of his second child and subsequent parental duties.
This information was shared by Prosser's attorney with Apple's legal team, who said he would look for dates when Prosser could provide the remaining discovery materials.
Meanwhile, co-defendant Michael Ramacciotti has been cooperating throughout the case and has agreed to supplement his interrogatory responses and sit for a second deposition.
Legal action
Apple filed lawsuit against Prosser and Ramacciotti in July 2025
Apple filed the lawsuit against Prosser and Ramacciotti in July 2025, accusing them of stealing trade secrets related to unreleased iOS 26 software.
The company claimed they accessed a development iPhone belonging to Apple engineer Ethan Lipnik.
While Ramacciotti cooperated with the case from the beginning, Prosser initially missed several deadlines to respond, prompting the court to enter a default against him in October 2025.
Case update
Prosser admitted to joining FaceTime call with Ramacciotti
Prosser's attorney successfully petitioned to have the default set aside in June 2026, and he filed a formal answer in the case on July 2.
In his response, Prosser admitted to joining a FaceTime call where Ramacciotti showed him unreleased iOS features running on the development device.
However, he denied that what he saw constituted trade secrets and claimed ignorance about the device belonging to Lipnik.
Legal expectations
Apple seeking damages and a permanent injunction against Prosser
Apple is seeking damages and a permanent injunction to prevent Prosser from disclosing its trade secrets again.
This could potentially stop him from covering unreleased Apple products, which is a major part of his YouTube channel.
Ramacciotti's second deposition is scheduled for September, with all three parties expected to file another status update with the court on October 7.