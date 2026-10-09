Apple, The King's Trust announce creative labs aiding young musicians

Apple executive chairman Tim Cook just announced Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a new program teaming up with UK charity The King's Trust to help young music creators.

The goal? Give aspiring artists access to creative technology and industry professionals who can guide them so they can build skills and land opportunities in music.

As Cook put it, they're excited to give young people "We're a toolmaker," followed by "At the end of the day, we make tools for people to be able to create things they couldn't create otherwise, and we want to give back to the communities that we live and work in."