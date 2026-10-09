Apple, The King's Trust announce creative labs aiding young musicians
Apple executive chairman Tim Cook just announced Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a new program teaming up with UK charity The King's Trust to help young music creators.
The goal? Give aspiring artists access to creative technology and industry professionals who can guide them so they can build skills and land opportunities in music.
As Cook put it, they're excited to give young people "We're a toolmaker," followed by "At the end of the day, we make tools for people to be able to create things they couldn't create otherwise, and we want to give back to the communities that we live and work in."
London workshops include 15 participants
The first round kicked off in London with 15 participants joining hands-on workshops at the Apple Music Hall, worked with Prophet Guillory, Apple Music's head of Artist Services, Tools and Community, as part of the two-day program.
Spots are limited for now since the sessions are pretty high-touch, but Apple would like to bring the experience to more young people.