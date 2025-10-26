Apple Maps may start showing ads from next year onward

Apple is planning to introduce advertising on Apple Maps, starting in 2026. The move is part of a broader strategy by the tech giant to increase ad presence on iOS devices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported this development in his Power On newsletter, noting that Apple's internal iOS advertising effort is "gaining traction."

Ad strategy Ads to work similarly to App Store's keyword targeting The upcoming feature on Apple Maps will let businesses pay for better visibility in search results. Gurman compares this strategy to the one used on the App Store, where developers can target specific keywords for search. However, unlike the App Store's first-page ads, there are no plans yet to introduce similar advertising on Apple Maps.

AI integration Apple aims to use AI for ad relevance Apple plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to ensure that the ads displayed on Apple Maps are both relevant and useful. The company is also promising an interface that would be better than what Google Maps currently offers. However, there is a major risk of consumer backlash over this new move by Apple, considering its past experiences with similar strategies.

Consumer response Consumer backlash over excessive ads on iPhone Some customers have already expressed their dissatisfaction over Apple's decision to turn the iPhone into a "digital billboard" for its own services like AppleCare+, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Fitness+. The company also includes web-like ad slots within Apple News. Given that an iPhone can cost up to $2,000, many see this as an excessive money-making scheme by the tech giant.