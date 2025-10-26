First-in-the-world: This start-up will help you visualize wind data

A Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) start-up , Stellerus Technology, is gearing up to become the world's first provider of satellite-enabled three-dimensional (3D) wind data. The innovative service is aimed at helping wind power, transport, and insurance companies increase their revenues while reducing costs and managing risks effectively. The company was founded in 2023 by a group of academics from the university.

Cost efficiency Stellerus to leverage China's satellite manufacturing edge Stellerus plans to take advantage of China's competitive edge in satellite manufacturing, making global 3D wind data collection economically feasible. "After I came to Hong Kong, I realized the technology for implementing such a project in mainland China was quite developed and the cost would be much lower than overseas," said Su Hui, Chairwoman and co-founder of Stellerus.

Forecasting improvement Cost difference in satellite building The collection of 3D wind data, which includes wind direction and speed as well as their changes with altitude, is critical for improving weather forecasting. This is especially true for predicting severe climate events. In the US, building a satellite for this purpose could cost up to $100 million. However, in China, it would cost around CNY20 million ($2.8 million).