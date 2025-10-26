First-in-the-world: This start-up will help you visualize wind data
What's the story
A Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) start-up, Stellerus Technology, is gearing up to become the world's first provider of satellite-enabled three-dimensional (3D) wind data. The innovative service is aimed at helping wind power, transport, and insurance companies increase their revenues while reducing costs and managing risks effectively. The company was founded in 2023 by a group of academics from the university.
Cost efficiency
Stellerus to leverage China's satellite manufacturing edge
Stellerus plans to take advantage of China's competitive edge in satellite manufacturing, making global 3D wind data collection economically feasible. "After I came to Hong Kong, I realized the technology for implementing such a project in mainland China was quite developed and the cost would be much lower than overseas," said Su Hui, Chairwoman and co-founder of Stellerus.
Forecasting improvement
Cost difference in satellite building
The collection of 3D wind data, which includes wind direction and speed as well as their changes with altitude, is critical for improving weather forecasting. This is especially true for predicting severe climate events. In the US, building a satellite for this purpose could cost up to $100 million. However, in China, it would cost around CNY20 million ($2.8 million).
Launch strategy
Plans to launch 2 satellites in next 18 months
Stellerus plans to launch two satellites in the next 18 months, followed by another five to create a constellation. This ambitious plan is part of their strategy to provide high-quality 3D wind data for various industries.