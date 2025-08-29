Three new Apple watches expected at September 9 event
Apple has officially announced its next event, scheduled for September 9. While the focus will be on the new iPhone 17 models, the tech giant is also expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models. These include the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3, marking a major update to the entire Apple Watch lineup. The current models available are the Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 2, and SE (2022).
Apple Watch Ultra 3 may get satellite connectivity
The Apple Watch Ultra 2, known for its heart rate accuracy and versatility, is likely to get satellite connectivity with the launch of Ultra 3. This would enable users to communicate from their watch without a phone in case of emergencies. The new model may also come with 5G connectivity for enhanced navigation, communication, and music streaming capabilities. A more powerful chipset is also expected.
Series 11 to get AI-powered Workout Buddy feature
The Apple Watch Series 11 is the next major iteration of Apple's smartwatch. It is expected to get a new chip and all the new software features from watchOS 26, including an AI-powered Workout Buddy feature and a redesigned Workout app. However, from a hardware perspective, the Series 11 is likely to be similar to its predecessor with no major design changes expected.
Apple Watch SE 3 could be priced around $250
The Apple Watch SE 3 is likely to combine features from older models with a more affordable chassis. It will probably use older display technology to cut costs. Despite being cheaper, the model is expected to run on the modern, AI-powered watchOS 26 software. The price tag for this budget-friendly smartwatch could be around $250.