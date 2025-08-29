Microsoft Copilot AI launches on Samsung's latest TVs and monitors
What's the story
Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, has officially made its way into Samsung's 2025 line-up of TVs and smart monitors. The integration is part of a partnership between the two tech giants announced earlier this year. The move comes as part of Samsung's Vision AI experience, with Copilot being accessible through voice commands or remote control for personalized content discovery.
User interaction
How to access Copilot on Samsung TVs
Copilot will be featured on the home screen of supported Samsung TVs, as well as in Samsung Daily Plus and Click to Search. Users can summon Copilot by either using a voice command or selecting it with their remote control. The AI assistant will respond to queries about movie recommendations, spoiler-free episode recaps, and other general information requests.
Future prospects
Availability on other TV brands
For a more personalized experience, users can sign into the app, allowing Copilot to recall past conversations and preferences. The AI assistant is now available on Samsung's 2025 TVs including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro and The Frame models as well as M7, M8 and M9 smart monitors. Microsoft has also announced plans to expand Copilot's reach to LG TVs in the future.