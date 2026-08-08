Apple reportedly planning 3 new Ultra products, including foldable iPhone
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch three new "Ultra" products between late 2026 and early 2027, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Macworld's Filipe Esposito. The lineup includes a foldable iPhone dubbed the "iPhone Ultra," which is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner display, a smaller outer display measuring 5.3-inch, dual rear cameras, and one front camera.
Launch details
'iPhone Ultra' to cost between $1,999 and $2,499
The "iPhone Ultra" is expected to launch this September, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The device will sport a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID for security.
In the US market, it could be priced between $1,999 and $2,499.
Its large inner display would be perfect for watching videos and multitasking on the go.
Tech upgrade
Next-gen 'AirPods Ultra' with infrared cameras
Along with the "iPhone Ultra," Apple is also expected to launch "AirPods Ultra" this September.
These next-gen earbuds are essentially upgraded versions of AirPods Pro, featuring tiny infrared cameras that serve as eyes for Siri.
The cameras would improve the Visual Intelligence feature on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, with a small LED light on the earbuds indicating when they're in use.
Laptop innovation
Apple also working on new 'MacBook Ultra'
Apple is also working on a "MacBook Ultra" with an OLED display that doubles as a touchscreen.
The device will be powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and will sport a Dynamic Island interface.
It will be thinner than the latest MacBook Pro models, and may even feature an Apple-designed C2 modem for integrated 5G/LTE cellular connectivity.