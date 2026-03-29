Apple Business and chatbot-like Siri app coming this year

Apple is gearing up to launch two new iPhone apps in 2026: Apple Business and a Siri app with chatbot-like capabilities. The Apple Business app will allow employees using the new platform to download work-related apps, access colleague contact details, and seek support. The launch of this innovative platform is set for April 14.

App features Apple Business app to replace existing services The Apple Business app is designed to be a one-stop solution for employees. It will let them install work apps, find contact information of their colleagues, and request support. The app is part of Apple's plan to replace three existing services: Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect.

AI integration ChatGPT-like Siri app Along with the Apple Business app, Apple is also working on a new Siri app. The company has not officially announced this yet, but reports suggest it will work like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini apps. Users will be able to interact with Siri in both text and voice modes through this innovative application.

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User convenience Siri app allows access to conversations The upcoming Siri app will also give users access to their previous conversations with the virtual assistant. This feature is likely to improve user experience by providing continuity and context in interactions. Along with the iPhone, the app will also be available on iPad and Mac, similar to the Apple Business app.

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