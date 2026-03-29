Apple Business and chatbot-like Siri app coming this year
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch two new iPhone apps in 2026: Apple Business and a Siri app with chatbot-like capabilities. The Apple Business app will allow employees using the new platform to download work-related apps, access colleague contact details, and seek support. The launch of this innovative platform is set for April 14.
App features
Apple Business app to replace existing services
The Apple Business app is designed to be a one-stop solution for employees. It will let them install work apps, find contact information of their colleagues, and request support. The app is part of Apple's plan to replace three existing services: Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect.
AI integration
ChatGPT-like Siri app
Along with the Apple Business app, Apple is also working on a new Siri app. The company has not officially announced this yet, but reports suggest it will work like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini apps. Users will be able to interact with Siri in both text and voice modes through this innovative application.
User convenience
Siri app allows access to conversations
The upcoming Siri app will also give users access to their previous conversations with the virtual assistant. This feature is likely to improve user experience by providing continuity and context in interactions. Along with the iPhone, the app will also be available on iPad and Mac, similar to the Apple Business app.
Launch details
Apple apps require latest OS updates
Apple has confirmed that the Apple Business app will need iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. The Siri app is expected to be part of the upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 versions later this year. This means users will have to update their devices to the latest operating systems to use these new apps from Apple.