Apple considered acquiring Halide maker, talks collapsed into legal feud

Apple was interested in acquiring Lux Optics to improve the iPhone 18 Pro's Camera app, The Information reported. However, the talks fell through and were followed by a legal battle between the start-up's co-founders. The report said that in summer 2025, Apple held acquisition discussions with Lux Optics, the company behind popular iPhone camera apps Halide, Kino and Spectre.

Post-acquisition developments Apple tried recruiting de With after acquisition talks fell through After the acquisition talks fell through, Apple started recruiting Lux's co-founder and designer Sebastian de With. This came after Lux CEO and co-founder Ben Sandofsky reportedly fired de With in December over financial misconduct. De With announced his new role at Apple's design team in January, further complicating the aftermath of the failed acquisition discussions.

Legal proceedings Sandofsky has now sued de with Sandofsky has now sued de With in California Superior Court of Santa Cruz. The lawsuit accuses him of misappropriating over $150,000 from Lux for personal expenses since 2022. It also alleges that he provided confidential information and source code from Lux to Apple. However, Apple's not a defendant in this case and isn't accused of any wrongdoing.

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