Apple Watch users stick to fitness routines longer, says study

A recent study has revealed that Apple Watch users are more likely to stick with their fitness routines for a longer period of time. The research was conducted as part of the Apple Heart and Movement Study, which analyzed exercise patterns among Apple Watch users over several years. The findings show that most people who increased their activity levels in January continued doing so for weeks after.

Data analysis Study reveals sustained increase in exercise levels The study found that average daily exercise minutes usually dip in November and December, only to spike sharply in January. Data from around 100,000 participants revealed that over 60% of them increased their daily exercise by at least 10% during the first two weeks of January compared to their December average. This increase wasn't temporary as nearly 80% of those who upped their activity levels stuck with it through the second half of January.

Long-term commitment Users maintain elevated exercise levels Of the participants who increased their activity levels, around 90% maintained these elevated exercise levels through February and March. The trends continued beyond Quitter's Day, which is usually considered the day when most people give up on their New Year fitness goals. The study focused on participants who consistently wore an Apple Watch and agreed to share Activity data over several years.