Apple Watch users stick to fitness routines longer, says study
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that Apple Watch users are more likely to stick with their fitness routines for a longer period of time. The research was conducted as part of the Apple Heart and Movement Study, which analyzed exercise patterns among Apple Watch users over several years. The findings show that most people who increased their activity levels in January continued doing so for weeks after.
Data analysis
Study reveals sustained increase in exercise levels
The study found that average daily exercise minutes usually dip in November and December, only to spike sharply in January. Data from around 100,000 participants revealed that over 60% of them increased their daily exercise by at least 10% during the first two weeks of January compared to their December average. This increase wasn't temporary as nearly 80% of those who upped their activity levels stuck with it through the second half of January.
Long-term commitment
Users maintain elevated exercise levels
Of the participants who increased their activity levels, around 90% maintained these elevated exercise levels through February and March. The trends continued beyond Quitter's Day, which is usually considered the day when most people give up on their New Year fitness goals. The study focused on participants who consistently wore an Apple Watch and agreed to share Activity data over several years.
Device capabilities
Apple Watch offers a range of fitness tracking features
The Apple Watch lets users track a wide variety of workouts using heart rate and calorie estimation models. The Workout app supports activities like running, cycling, swimming, and hiking while providing performance metrics based on motion and activity data. Users can also monitor long-term trends through weekly summaries, Activity challenges, and shared goals. Other features include sleep tracking, heart health monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, medication reminders, and environmental noise alerts, among others.