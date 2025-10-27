Apple's 18-inch foldable iPad delayed to 2029
Apple's super-sized 18-inch foldable iPad, once expected in 2028, won't arrive until at least 2029.
The main holdup? Tricky engineering around its folding OLED screen (built with Samsung Display) and the device's hefty weight.
Apple is working hard to minimize screen creasing, but that's making the project more complex—and expensive.
Device will weigh around 1.59kg
This foldable iPad is designed to close like a MacBook, with a sturdy aluminum body and no outer display.
Open it up and you get a touchscreen about the size of a standard 13-inch laptop—no keyboard or trackpad needed.
Early versions weigh around 1.59kg, so it's heavier than any current iPad.
Price tag will be steep
Expect a steep price tag: estimates land between $3,000 and $3,900, much higher than the regular iPad Pro.
It'll go head-to-head with Huawei's MateBook Fold (which costs about $3,400 in China but uses older tech).
With this delay, Apple seems to be playing it safe as they figure out if people really want such an expensive foldable device.