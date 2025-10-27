Apple's 18-inch foldable iPad delayed to 2029

This foldable iPad is designed to close like a MacBook, with a sturdy aluminum body and no outer display. Open it up and you get a touchscreen about the size of a standard 13-inch laptop—no keyboard or trackpad needed. Early versions weigh around 1.59kg, so it's heavier than any current iPad.

Price tag will be steep

Expect a steep price tag: estimates land between $3,000 and $3,900, much higher than the regular iPad Pro.

It'll go head-to-head with Huawei's MateBook Fold (which costs about $3,400 in China but uses older tech).

With this delay, Apple seems to be playing it safe as they figure out if people really want such an expensive foldable device.