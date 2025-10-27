Microsoft won't allow porn on Bing Chat
Microsoft's AI boss, Mustafa Suleyman, made it clear last week that the company won't be getting into AI-generated erotic or pornographic material.
Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit on October 23, 2024, he said, "That's just not a service we're going to provide. Other companies will build that."
This is a sharp contrast to OpenAI, which plans to allow verified adults access to erotic content on ChatGPT.
Microsoft's approach to AI and explicit content
Microsoft has a strict policy against explicit content in its AI tools.
The company focuses on business-friendly and responsible uses—anything sexually explicit or non-consensual is off-limits.
This approach aligns with Microsoft's emphasis on responsible, business-focused AI.
Suleyman's concerns about emotional intimacy in AI interactions
Suleyman has often warned against AI simulating emotional intimacy, calling it "very dangerous."
His approach keeps Microsoft's AI focused on ethical and professional uses—not adult chatbots or risky experiments other companies might pursue.