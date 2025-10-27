Microsoft won't allow porn on Bing Chat Technology Oct 27, 2025

Microsoft's AI boss, Mustafa Suleyman, made it clear last week that the company won't be getting into AI-generated erotic or pornographic material.

Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit on October 23, 2024, he said, "That's just not a service we're going to provide. Other companies will build that."

This is a sharp contrast to OpenAI, which plans to allow verified adults access to erotic content on ChatGPT.