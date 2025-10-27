Vitamin B3 may help prevent skin cancer: Study

A new study says taking nicotinamide (a form of vitamin B3) daily can cut the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers. Researchers looked at over 33,000 US veterans with a history of skin cancer and recently published their findings. The results suggest this simple vitamin could help people who are more likely to get these cancers.

Nicotinamide reduced the overall chance of getting another non-melanoma skin cancer Nicotinamide reduced the overall chance of getting another non-melanoma skin cancer by 14%.

For those who started taking it after their first diagnosis, the risk dropped by 54%, especially for squamous cell carcinoma.

But if people waited until they'd had several cancers before starting, the benefit was much smaller.

Best results seen when treatment starts early People recently diagnosed with their first skin cancer or those who get lots of sun might see the biggest benefit from starting nicotinamide early.

The effect lessens if you wait until after multiple cancers show up.