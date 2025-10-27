AI is evolving too fast; PhDs could soon be irrelevant Technology Oct 27, 2025

Jad Tarifi, founder of Google's first generative AI team and now CEO of Integral AI, thinks the world of artificial intelligence is moving so fast that "AI itself is going to be gone by the time you finish a PhD."

He earned his own doctorate back in 2012 and describes it as "five years of your life and a lot of pain," best suited for those truly obsessed with the field.