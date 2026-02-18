Apple's AI wearables to work with Siri, iPhone

The N50 smart glasses are expected in 2027. They skip the display but pack two cameras into stylish frames, aiming to be your all-day AI sidekick. They can spot objects, read text out loud (like adding calendar events), and offer reminders based on what you're doing.

Audio navigation using real-world landmarks

Instead of flashy AR features, Apple is focusing on practical tools you'll actually use—like audio navigation using real-world landmarks thanks to built-in speakers and mics.

Details on the camera AirPods and pendant are still under wraps, but it looks like Apple wants these wearables to blend into daily life without feeling awkward or over-the-top.