Apple's iPad Air M3 is now more affordable
The latest iPad Air M3 models are now $150 cheaper, making them much more budget-friendly.
You can grab the 11-inch version with 128GB storage for $449 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.
The bigger 13-inch model is going for $649 at most major retailers.
Why you should buy an iPad Air
Sitting between Apple's entry-level and Pro tablets, the new iPad Air packs the speedy M3 chip and will soon get iPadOS 26 with windowed multitasking.
It also supports both Apple Pencil USB-C and Pencil Pro (with handy features like Find My and gesture controls), making it a solid pick if you want power without splurging on an iPad Pro.