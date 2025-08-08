This asthma drug could prevent life-threatening allergic reactions

How the drug works

Zileuton blocks certain immune chemicals called leukotrienes that trigger severe reactions.

In the study, 95% of mice treated with Zileuton had no symptoms when exposed to peanut extract.

Human trials just kicked off last month to see if people respond the same way.

Researchers also found a gene called DPEP1 is involved in these reactions—so this discovery could mean safer days ahead for anyone worried about accidental exposure to allergens.