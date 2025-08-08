This asthma drug could prevent life-threatening allergic reactions
Researchers at Northwestern University have found that Zileuton, a medication usually used for asthma, could help prevent life-threatening allergic reactions to foods like peanuts and shellfish.
Since nearly 1 in 10 Americans deal with food allergies, this could be a huge relief if it works out.
Early tests in mice looked really promising, and results from human trials are on the way.
How the drug works
Zileuton blocks certain immune chemicals called leukotrienes that trigger severe reactions.
In the study, 95% of mice treated with Zileuton had no symptoms when exposed to peanut extract.
Human trials just kicked off last month to see if people respond the same way.
Researchers also found a gene called DPEP1 is involved in these reactions—so this discovery could mean safer days ahead for anyone worried about accidental exposure to allergens.