Apple's Liquid Glass interface now offers clear and tinted modes
Apple just dropped a handy new feature in its latest beta update (iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1): you can now switch the Liquid Glass interface between Clear and Tinted modes.
This change is all about making screens easier to read—something users have been asking for.
It's a bit like when Apple let everyone move the Safari address bar back in 2021, showing they're listening to feedback.
How to access the new toggle
You'll find the new toggle in "Display & Brightness" on iPhones and iPads, or under "Appearance" on Macs.
While some folks hoped for more detailed control, Apple kept it simple with just two options, making it easier for developers to test.
The best part? Your preference sticks across all Apple and third-party apps, so your chosen look follows you everywhere for a smoother, more comfortable experience.