Apple's September event to debut foldable iPhone, Mac mini, AirPods
Technology
Apple's big September event is shaping up to be pretty exciting.
Expect the debut of its first-ever foldable iPhone (possibly called the iPhone Ultra), a refreshed Mac mini, and new AirPods with noise-canceling features.
If you're into tablets, keep an eye out for an OLED iPad mini and other Mac updates rolling out later this year.
OLED iPad mini expected October
The new Mac mini could skip straight to Apple's newer M6 chip, with production kicking off soon in Houston.
The OLED iPad mini, expected in October, should deliver better visuals compared to previous models.
Plus, Apple has a new MacBook Pro on the way.