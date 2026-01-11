Next Article
Apple's Siri is about to get way smarter with AI
Technology
Big news for iPhone fans: Apple's rolling out a major Siri upgrade soon, powered by generative AI.
Announced at WWDC 2024, the new Siri will be better at understanding your context, noticing what's on your screen, and handling apps—basically making everything feel smoother and more personal.
What else is cooking?
The update was supposed to drop with iOS 18.4 but got delayed as Apple rebuilt Siri using advanced language models (think ChatGPT tech).
Apple's also working on its own AI search engine, World Knowledge Answers, which could launch as early as March and might pop up in Safari and Spotlight down the line.
Apple is getting serious about catching up in the AI game.