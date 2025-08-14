Apple's smart home hub delayed to 2026 due to AI
Apple's new smart home hub—codenamed J490—won't arrive until mid-2026, thanks to delays in upgrading Siri's AI.
The device will feature a 6-7-inch square touchscreen, a front camera for recognizing users, and a speaker.
It runs on Apple's upcoming Charismatic OS, designed for homes with multiple users.
Design and features of the upcoming hub
The hub has a vibe similar to Google Nest Hub, with slim bezels and rounded corners.
It supports built-in Apple apps like Calendar, Music, and Notes (but no App Store).
Siri's upgraded AI will be the main way you control things—with voice commands tailored to each person—plus touch controls.
Expect widgets and an animated AI presence that works smoothly with HomeKit devices.
Apple is still testing new AI models for Siri, aiming for rollout in 2025.
This delay means Amazon and Google are still ahead in the smart home game.
On the bright side, this tech lays the groundwork for an even cooler robotic tabletop device coming in 2027—with a motorized display arm—to expand Apple's AI-powered home lineup.