Apple's smart home hub delayed to spring 2026
Apple's long-awaited smart home hub is now set for a spring 2026 launch, after being pushed back from its original March 2025 date due to AI software delays.
Expected to cost around $350, the device will let you control your home gadgets, music, and communications—all from one place.
In a shift from usual manufacturing, Apple's making these hubs in Vietnam with BYD as part of a diversification beyond China.
Hub comes in 2 versions
The hub comes in two versions: one sits on a speaker base with a display (J490), and the other mounts right on your wall (J491).
Both are expected to recognize users automatically.
Apple also has more smart home gear on the way—including security cameras and a display designed to control appliances—all made in Vietnam too.
The move is part of Apple's bigger plan to grow its smart home lineup while relying less on Chinese factories.