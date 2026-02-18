Are we missing alien signals? Study offers new insights
A new study suggests that if alien civilizations have been sending signals our way, we probably would've needed an unrealistically huge number of them just to catch one.
The research, led by physicist Claudio Grimaldi at EPFL, used stats to ask: Have we missed alien messages simply because they're super rare or far away?
Why the silence? It's a cosmic conundrum
Turns out, it's not that our technology is bad—it's more likely that advanced aliens are either extremely rare or much farther than we hoped.
Signals can easily slip past us if they're too weak, too brief, or drowned out by cosmic noise.
So the silence might just mean the universe is a lot bigger and lonelier than we thought.
Technosignatures and the search for extraterrestrial life
Technosignatures are things like radio waves or laser flashes—basically any sign of alien tech.
But for us to spot one, it has to reach Earth while our detectors happen to be looking in the right place at the right time—no easy feat!