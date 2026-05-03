Ask.com, once a search engine pioneer, shuts down

Ask.com, the search engine and Q&A service formerly known as Ask Jeeves, has officially shut down. The company announced its closure with a message on its homepage. "As IAC continues to sharpen its focus," it read, "we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com." The platform was launched in 1997 by Garrett Gruener and David Warthen, just before Google started gaining popularity.

Innovative strategy Ask Jeeves was a pioneer in conversational search Unlike other search engines of its time, Ask Jeeves encouraged users to type full questions in natural language, making it feel more conversational. The platform quickly gained popularity for its unique identity and easy-to-use style. Its well-known butler mascot, Jeeves, inspired by the P.G. Wodehouse character, helped the brand stand out during the dot-com boom. The mascot even appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Market shift The decline of Ask.com and rebranding As Google became the dominant force in search, Ask Jeeves struggled to keep up. In 2005, holding company IAC acquired the business and soon after dropped "Jeeves" from the name. The platform was rebranded as Ask.com with a new logo as part of an effort to modernize its image. By 2010, it had already scaled back its core search ambitions and shifted focus toward a question-and-answer format.

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