Asteroid 2009 FF zooms past Earth at breakneck speed

NASA is tracking potentially hazardous asteroids

NASA only flags asteroids as hazardous if they're bigger than 85 meters and get within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth—2009 FF doesn't make the cut.

Still, tracking these flybys matters: ISRO's chief S Somanath says India is stepping up asteroid research and teaming up with NASA and others for future missions, especially with big ones like Apophis heading our way in 2029.