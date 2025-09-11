Next Article
Asteroid 2009 FF zooms past Earth at breakneck speed
Asteroid 2009 FF made a close approach to Earth yesterday, flying by at over 45062km per hour.
It's about 490 feet wide and passed about 1.6 million miles away—which sounds close in space talk, but there's zero risk to us.
NASA is tracking potentially hazardous asteroids
NASA only flags asteroids as hazardous if they're bigger than 85 meters and get within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth—2009 FF doesn't make the cut.
Still, tracking these flybys matters: ISRO's chief S Somanath says India is stepping up asteroid research and teaming up with NASA and others for future missions, especially with big ones like Apophis heading our way in 2029.