Asteroid as big as airplane flying by Earth today

Three smaller asteroids are also making flybys

Three smaller asteroids—2025 SJ29, 2025 TF1, and 2020 QU5—are also making their flybys today.

NASA's keeping an eye on all of them, but none are expected to come close enough to worry about.

Just last week, a giraffe-sized asteroid zipped by over Antarctica, reminding us that NASA and ESA are always on the lookout for anything unusual.