Next Article
Asteroid as big as airplane flying by Earth today
Technology
NASA says an asteroid called 2025-TN2—about as big as an airplane—is flying by Earth today, keeping a comfortable 1.34 million kilometers away.
No need to stress, it's just passing through and poses zero threat.
Three smaller asteroids are also making flybys
Three smaller asteroids—2025 SJ29, 2025 TF1, and 2020 QU5—are also making their flybys today.
NASA's keeping an eye on all of them, but none are expected to come close enough to worry about.
Just last week, a giraffe-sized asteroid zipped by over Antarctica, reminding us that NASA and ESA are always on the lookout for anything unusual.