Next Article
Asteroid could hit Moon in 2032; nuclear option considered
Technology
Heads up: asteroid 2024 YR4, spotted late last year, has a small chance (about 4%) of crashing into the Moon in 2032.
If it does, we could see space debris levels spike massively—up to a thousand times higher than normal—which isn't great news for astronauts or future lunar missions.
To prevent this, some researchers are even floating the idea of using nukes.
Using spacecraft flybys to nudge asteroid off course
The nuclear option is on the table, but experts like Julie Brisset point out there are significant technical and political hurdles.
Another idea? Using spacecraft flybys to gently nudge the asteroid off course without any explosions.
That approach sounds safer but would need countries around the world to work together and plan ahead, which isn't always easy.