Visa's new payment method ditches OTPs and uses biometrics instead
Visa has developed the Payment Passkey, a new way to pay online that ditches those annoying OTPs.
Instead, it uses your fingerprint or face to verify transactions—making things faster and reportedly cutting fraud by almost half.
As Ramakrishna Gopalan from Visa puts it, this is all about making payments more secure and seamless for everyone.
Visa's upgrade builds on India's tokenization push from 2022
This upgrade builds on India's tokenization push from 2022, which swapped card numbers for secure tokens—almost a billion were in use by late 2022, helping boost payment success rates by up to 4%.
Visa's also bringing in AI-powered security checks and promoting mobile tap-to-pay options, all aimed at keeping your digital payments smooth and safe.