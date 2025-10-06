Visa's new payment method ditches OTPs and uses biometrics instead Technology Oct 06, 2025

Visa has developed the Payment Passkey, a new way to pay online that ditches those annoying OTPs.

Instead, it uses your fingerprint or face to verify transactions—making things faster and reportedly cutting fraud by almost half.

As Ramakrishna Gopalan from Visa puts it, this is all about making payments more secure and seamless for everyone.