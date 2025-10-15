Asteroid spotted 2 days ago zooms past Earth today
Heads up: an asteroid called 2025 TP5, about 54 feet across and similar in size to the Chelyabinsk meteor, is zooming by Earth today, October 15.
It was only spotted two days ago and will swing by even closer than the moon—about 97088km away.
But don't worry, there is no danger of it hitting us.
No danger of asteroid hitting us
2025 TP5 will make its closest pass at 4:09pm EDT (20:09 UTC) and is roughly 54 feet across—so not planet-busting.
After passing Earth, it'll cruise by the moon tomorrow at a safe distance.
Its path means there's no danger to Earth or our satellites.
Asteroid was picked up on October 13
The asteroid was picked up on October 13 by ATLAS in Hawaii.
Catching something this small so quickly shows how much asteroid-tracking tech has improved.
Scientists can spot these space rocks early and keep tabs on any that might get too close for comfort.