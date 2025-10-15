Asteroid spotted 2 days ago zooms past Earth today Technology Oct 15, 2025

Heads up: an asteroid called 2025 TP5, about 54 feet across and similar in size to the Chelyabinsk meteor, is zooming by Earth today, October 15.

It was only spotted two days ago and will swing by even closer than the moon—about 97088km away.

But don't worry, there is no danger of it hitting us.