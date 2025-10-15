Roku TVs now let you talk to them

Other notable improvements in the update

Sports fans get live game scores right on selection tiles (and you can turn them off if spoilers aren't your thing).

The Roku mobile app now sends alerts for upcoming games, adds closed captions, and helps you find your remote. There's also Bluetooth headphone support for Streaming Stick users.

Plus, a new "Ways to watch" button on trailers shows you where you can stream movies with your current subscriptions—reducing the need for endless searching.

These features will roll out over the next few months.