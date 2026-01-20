Some asteroids become more lethal during Earth entry, study finds

A recent study has warned that certain types of asteroids , particularly iron-rich ones, could pose a greater threat to Earth than previously thought. The research was conducted by an international team of scientists and published in Nature Communications. It highlights the potential for these space rocks to absorb more energy without breaking apart, possibly even becoming tougher in the process.

Risk assessment Iron-rich asteroids: A new threat to Earth The study focused on M-type asteroids, or metal-rich ones, and their potential impact on Earth. These space rocks are part of the Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) group that includes 37,000 known bodies in our solar system. NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on these objects to assess any potential threats they may pose to our planet.

Research findings Study reveals M-type asteroids can absorb more energy The researchers conducted a simulation using CERN's High Radiation to Materials (HiRadMat) facility, where they irradiated a sample of an iron meteorite. They used highly energetic 440 GeV proton beams to study how much stress these metal-rich asteroids (M-type) can withstand as they enter Earth's atmosphere. The real-time data captured by Doppler vibrometry showed that the material responded by giving away more energy as stress levels increased.

Advertisement

Structural changes Internal structure of asteroids could amplify stress The study's findings suggest that energy likely travels deep inside an asteroid, changing its internal structure to amplify the stress. Professor Gianluca Gregori from the University of Oxford and co-author of the study, said this is "the first time we have been able to observe, non-destructively and in real time, how an actual meteorite sample deforms, strengthens, and adapts under extreme conditions."

Advertisement