Astra, Opus crack 2 Enigma messages left unsolved for decades

Computer pioneer Alan Turing is famous for the Turing Test, which explores whether machines can be distinguished from humans through conversation.

But during World War II, his most significant challenge was cracking Nazi Germany's Enigma code.

Turing and his team developed the Bombe, an early computing machine that helped Britain decode Enigma messages. However, some messages remained unsolved due to transcription errors.

Now, Leffen and Willis say they have cracked two such messages using LLMs from OpenAI and Anthropic.